Humnoke Outdoor Patio Chair with Cushion

Indulge in the luxury resort experience in the comfort of your very own patio with the chair with a timeless grey blend of doublewide resin wicker, 5” thick ultra plush olefin cushions and a powder-coated aluminum frame, this armless chair is sure to be the highlight of your outdoor living space for years to come. An important building block of the modular set, the armless chair can be joined with other pieces to expand a sectional, sofa or loveseat, and can also be used independently as an armless accent chair. Cushion Color: Navy Blue