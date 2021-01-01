Humerus Astrophysics Galaxy Cosmic Cosmology Premium T-Shirt

Humorous astrophysics gift. with bold sayings "Easily Distracted By Supernovas" in a galaxy cosmic color background a great gag gift to an astrophysicist or astronomer or who love space exploration. A gift for astronomers, physics, and space enthusiasts. Perfect for junior astronauts, teachers, and scientists. Great for fans of astronomy, planetary, stars, rocketry, and constellations. A great gift idea too. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.