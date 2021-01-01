Protect Trans Lives Human Rights-LGBTQ Trans Ally Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Stand up for yourself or those you love in a statement tee design showing you stand with transgender members of the LGBTQ community. Protect trans kids & show support & love to our children. This trans pride shirt features Transgender pride flag colors. No hate or fear! Protect trans boys & girls. Resist - Cis, Bi, Queer, Gay can all wear this shirt as an ally. Support trans rights, human rights & equality for all. Trans rights are HUMAN rights! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only