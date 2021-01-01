Human evolution and culture environment Homo Oecologicus Premium T-Shirt

Human evolution and culture is the history of people who try to save the planet and not destroy it. Do you want to be part of this human and ecological change? HOMO OECOLOGICUS is the new person in this world. Do you want to be the new wise person or one of those people who destroy the world? Pollution is a big thing today and you want to save man's culture, right? This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.