Humairaa Glass Top Floor Shelf End Table with Storage

This end table with a fixed shelf is made of MDF wood with 100% birch veneer to ensure a long life free of defects. Topped with a beveled glass tabletop. The middle shelf is made of MDF wood with marble paper no need to worry about cracking, more natural, healthy and eco-friendly. The hand-applied powder coating finish pairs beautifully with the metal legs, for a showstopper look you simply can't forget. Perfect for an entryway or living room, this sculptural side table features serpentine legs and scrolling flower elements that enchant with fanciful flair.