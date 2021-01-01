From marmont hill
"Hum of Life" Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
Features: -Arrives ready to hang. -Artwork by Elizabeth St. Hilaire Nelson. -Includes a certificate of authenticity.-Professionally hand stretched. Subject: -Animals. Color: -Blue/Yellow/White. Artist: -Elizabeth St. Hilaire Nelson. Product Type: -Print. Primary Art Material: -Canvas. Dimensions: Size 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D - Overall Height - Top to Bottom: -18". Size 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D - Overall Width - Side to Side: -18". Size 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D - Overall Depth - Front to Back: -1.5". Size 18" H x 18" W x 1.5" D - Overall Product Weight: -5 lbs. Size 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D - Overall Height - Top to Bottom: -24". Size 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D - Overall Width - Side to Side: -24". Size 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D - Overall Product Weight: -6 lbs. Size 32" H x 32" W x 1.5" D - Overall Height - Top to Bottom: -32". Size 32" H x 32" W x 1.5" D - Overall Width - Side to Side: -32". Size 32" H x 32" W x 1.5" D -