Phyto Huile Soyeuse Lightweight Hydrating Oil (30ml)

Achieve smooth, sleek locks with the Phyto Huile Soyeuse Lightweight Hydrating Oil, an ultra-lightweight hair oil that instantly absorbs to deliver ultimate hydration. Formulated with calendula and rosemary oil to keep hair healthy and strong, the treatment combines the power of a potent oil with the lightness of a cream. It expertly and intensely moisturises, taming flyaways and frizz whilst imparting a mirror-like shine. Helping to control static, the solution is the perfect pre-blow-dry treatment, and is great as a finishing treatment to create a soft, smooth finish. Hair will feel truly conditioned with restored vitality and softness. - K.N. Free from silicone, parabens, sulphates and phthalates.