Huha Mineral Undies
These supremely-comfortable undies are made from a super-soft, breathable, biodegradable cellulose fabric infused with antibacterial zinc that protects against itch, odor and infection-causing bacteria to keep you fresh all day and all night long. The High-Rise Brief silhouette contours and stays put but doesn't squeeze or chafe your sensitive parts, with a seam-free, full-coverage lining. Huha's natural zinc fibers come from beech and eucalyptus trees and are more prone to damage from tumble drying Please wash your Huhas on a cold gentle cycle with like colors and hang or lay flat to dry. Content + Care. Shell: 90% TENCEL Modal Micro, 10% spandex Lining: 98% TENCEL Lyocell (with pharmaceutical-grade zinc oxide), 2% spandex Machine wash ImportedSize + Fit. XS High-Rise Brief: 26-27" waist S High-Rise Brief: 28-29" waist M High-Rise Brief: 30-32" waist L High-Rise Brief: 34-36" waist