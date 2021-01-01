Slamp Hugo Vertical LED Pendant Light - Color: Clear

Advertisement
The Hugo Vertical LED Pendant from Slamp is an award-winning piece that brings clean light and visual fluidity to commercial or residential spaces. A hexagonal tube hovers vertically in midair, suspended by a thin cable. Its shade is crafted using Lentiflex, a patented lenticular material that gives LED light the appearance of being formed from infinite prisms of light, offering a balanced current of light from end to end. Alternating wave shapes make up the piece's silhouette, enhancing its graceful, flowing aesthetic. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Prisma