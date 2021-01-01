From camila coelho
Camila Coelho Hugo Mini Skirt in Pink. - size XL (also in L)
Camila Coelho Hugo Mini Skirt in Pink. - size XL (also in L) Camila Coelho Hugo Mini Skirt in Pink. - size XL (also in L) Self: 100% polyLining: 95% rayon 5% elastane. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Front notched hem. Skirt measures approx 17 in length. Imported. COEL-WQ38. CCQ54 U20. Camila Coelho's namesake collection is as bright as the Brazilian sun. The beauty and fashion entrepreneur wanted to create a label that reflects her roots: she was born in Brazil, and lived there until she moved to the States at fourteen. With bold palettes and sexy matching sets, her pieces evoke the feeling of lingering over a caipirinha in Fernando de Noronha or dancing in the colorful streets of Salvador. It's an elevated line for all the girls out there who dream big. More than anything, the Camila Coelho Collection empowers women to be both strong and glamorous; to take on the world in vibrant style, and have fun doing so.