HugglePod Indoor / Outdoor Canvas Hanging Chair for Kids, in Blue

Kids can curl up inside this cozy Indoor/Outdoor HugglePod Canvas Hanging Chair that's as warm as a hug and soft as a snuggle! They can tuck themselves inside to have a quiet place all their own to read, take a nap, play with toys, or just enjoy a little personal time for imaginative thinking. The HugglePod is made from sturdy cotton canvas that's machine washable. It's perfect for indoor and outdoor use (store it indoors when not in use). Includes a thick, removable, inflatable cushion and a carabiner. Hanging hardware is not included. Professional installation is recommended when hanging from a ceiling or beam. We suggest that a swivel hook be used. NOTE: the HugglePod Hanging Chair is not intended for use as a swing.