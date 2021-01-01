HuggleHounds Huggle Mutts Roscoe the Mutt Tough Squeaky Plush Dog Toy, Small

Keep your amigo entertained with HuggleHounds Huggle Mutts Roscoe the Mutt. This tough, squeaky, plush, toy for dogs is designed for durability with two layers of lining on the inside, and a super soft outside that’s paw-fect for cuddling. It is crafted to encourage natural tugging instincts with knots in the limbs and five squeakers. This plush dog toy is constructed to help promote healthy exercise and mental stimulation. It is machine-washable for easy cleaning if your mini mate ever gets it too muddy.