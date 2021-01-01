Wild Republic Hugger Spider with Glow in The Dark Eyes, Snap Bracelet, Gift for Kids, Plush Toy, Fill is Spun Recycled Water Bottles, Eight inches (22496)

Fun design, triple protected snap bracelet, can hug your wrist, attach to a stroller, backpack and more. eco friendly fill made of recycled water bottles Educational; teaches children about wildlife and the wonders of a spider This fun spider hugger makes a great gift: perfect for baby showers, birthday gifts, holiday gifts, room decoration and themed parties Toy Safety: Exceed the requirements set by CPSIA (USA) and EN71 (EU) for safety standards and specifications. Safe for the little one. Wild Republic is the global leader in designing and manufacturing realistic plush and toy. The company was founded on the principle of fostering the curiosity of wildlife and the wonders of nature., Manufacturer: Wild Republic