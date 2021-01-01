Hufnagel 30" Wide Velvet Side Chair

Originally designed for the dressing rooms of Victorian women, slipper chairs have stuck around thanks to their sleek silhouette and space-conscious design. Take this one, for example: Showcasing a mid-century-inspired take on the classic, it's ideal for adding extra seating into almost any size space. Crafted in the USA from a solid pine wood frame founded on tapered legs, this slipper chair is wrapped in velvet upholstery with a foam-filled seat for a padded touch worth leaning into. And with an included toss pillow, this chair arrives with everything you need for an on-trend look. Fabric: Blue Velvet