SAFAVIEH Hudson Shag Collection SGH281E Modern Diamond Trellis Non-Shedding 2-inch Thick Living Room Dining Bedroom Area Rug 9' x 12' Ivory/Gold

[NON-SHEDDING]: Expertly machine-woven from enhanced soft synthetic durable fibers that have a virtually non-shedding pile for ultimate convenience Refined machine-woven construction ensures an easy-care and virtually non-shedding rug Made from enhanced premium polypropylene fibers providing both comfort and durability Extra thick 2-inch pile thickness provides exceptional sink-in comfort [TRUSTED BRAND]: SAFAVIEH has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their expertise in crafting trendy high-quality designs; Begin your rug search with SAFAVIEH and explore over 100,000 products today