Hudson White Opal Wall Sconce by Kuzco Lighting - Finish: Matte - (WS3313)

The Hudson White Opal Wall Sconce designed by Kuzco Lighting features a minimalist modern style with timeless appeal that will radiate your home with high-powered LED technology. This ADA-approved wall scone is made of the finest White Opal glass, which will give your space a contemporary, striking allure. Dimmable with an ELV dimmer, the Hudson LED Wall Sconce is the perfect solution to elevate the lighting of your hallway, living room, or office. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Nickel