Hudson Accent Chair Jacobean Gray - Threshold

Large-scale florals look stunning on this Hudson Gray Accent Chair Jacobean Floral from Threshold™. This upholstered, slope-arm accent chair comes in a simple silhouette that meshes effortlessly with an array of decor styles from tidy and refined to fun and eclectic. Thoughtful touches like piping at the edges and richly stained legs lend it an elegant finish, while ample cushioning in the seat and back make it as comfortable as it is good looking. Let it stand on its own with a decorative pillow for the perfect crossword spot, or pair two with a small side table to create a conversation set fit for friendly chats. Overall Width: 24 Inches Overall Height: 34 Inches Overall Depth: 29 Inches Seat Height: 19 Inches