Walker Edison Hudson Acacia Patio Loveseat W/ Gray Cushions By

Hudson Acacia Patio Loveseat W/ Gray Cushions By Walker Edison. OWOSLSBR. Outdoor Loveseats. Relax under the warm sun in this gorgeous, comfortable loveseat by Walker Edison. This piece has contemporary touches that modernize its classic design. Constructed from solid acacia hardwood, a moderately heavy, dense wood that is made for long term durability, this loveseat is naturally sturdy yet stylish. Plush gray cushions are included to provide luxurious relaxation. Make it the center piece of your backyard or pair it with other pieces from the Hudson collection.