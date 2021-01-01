From tom ford
Tom Ford Huck 58MM Aviator Sunglasses
Timeless aviator-inspired sunglasses boasting a double-bar design and lens logo detail. 100% UV protection Solid lenses Adjustable nose pads Case and cleaning cloth included Metal Made in Italy SIZE 58mm lens width 17mm bridge width 145mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND After 10 years of serving as the Creative Director for several international luxury fashion houses, Tom Ford launched his own line of optical frames, sunglasses and grooming in 2005. The following year he debuted menswear, and in 2010, women's ready-to-wear. His sleek, tailored aesthetic has since catapulted him to mega-brand status. Men Accessories - Men Sunglasses > Tom Ford > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tom Ford. Color: Gold.