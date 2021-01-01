F E L L A Hubert Bikini Bottom in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S) F E L L A Hubert Bikini Bottom in White. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self: 72% polyamide 28% elastaneLining: 80% nylon 20% spandex. Textured fabric. Imported. FELR-WX177. FS_B_044. FELLA harnesses an intensely visual and tactile experience, utilizing high quality Italian made fabrications and sublimation printing techniques. An adventurous soul, the Fella woman seeks to capture beautiful moments of life on the go. FELLA has an international identity that is reflective of the process of its creation. For designers Tang and Iffla, this global presence is essential to the type of woman, in which the label emulates.