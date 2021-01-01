From samuel hubbard
Samuel Hubbard Hubbard Dreams Spring Back
Advertisement
Part of the Hubbard Dreams Collection. The Samuel Hubbard Hubbard Dreams Spring Back slip-on shoe will enhance your comfort on the casual days with a merino wool construction and easy slip-on styling with elastic insets at the heel for easy wear. Plain rounded toe. Rear pull-tab provides assisted entry. Contrasting topstitching offers a pop of color. OEKO-TEX certified to be free of harmful chemicals and safe for human use. Signature logo accent at the side topline. Breathable wool felt lining. Removable foam footbed and molded heel cup ensure all-day comfort. XL EXTRALIGHT supersoft outsole is lightweight, shock-absorbing, and flexible. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 7 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.