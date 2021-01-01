From nydj
Hr Ami Capri 23 - Mblue - 14W - Also in: 24W, 18W, 28W, 26W, 16W, 20W
Meet the capri-length version of our best-selling skinny fit, with a trending higher waist that enhances curves. NYDJ\'s Ami Skinny Capri Jeans in Plus Size in Cool Embrace® Denim offer stretch and comfort that\'s second to none while giving you sculpted legs, a tucked tummy and a little lift in the back. Cool Embrace® denim makes rising temperatures a breeze by using best-of-its-kind, moisture-wicking technology to keep you cool and comfortable. Our unique Lift Tuck® Technology smooths out your front by using a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design. A wide, sleek waistband keeps the fit even more flattering. Features four-pocket styling, zip fly and button closure.