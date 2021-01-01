From urban outfitters
Howell Bed
Offering minimalist vibes with an industrial-modern aesthetic, the Howell Bed features a metal structure with clean, efficient lines and a leather headboard for an elevated touch. Equipped with a slatted metal base and raised construction. Content + Care. Brown: Faux leather, iron, bentwood Spot clean Green: Canvas, iron bentwood Imported Size Queen Dimensions: 97" l x 63" w x 39.5" h Leg height: 15" Clearance: 12" h Shipping package 1 dimensions: 83" l x 6" w x 3" h Shipping package 2 dimensions: 68" l x 41" w x 14" h Shipping package 1 weight: 30 lbs Shipping package 2 weight: 58.5 lbs