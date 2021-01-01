Howard Elliott Pouf Ottoman, Tall With Cover, Glam Zinc

Enjoy the versatility of this Pouf by using it as either an ottoman or for extra seating! The fabric has a soft linen-like texture in a sleek dark gray color accented with a metallic silver finish. For long lasting, maximum comfort and support, these ottomans are overstuffed with polyester fiber & recycled EPS filler. For your convenience, the fabric cover (100% polyester) can be removed for easy care. The Pouf measures: 22" Diameter x 18" H Check out our additional Poufs in a variety of sizes, shapes, and fabrics Work as a tall rest or extra seating Cover is a cotton-poly faux suede and removable for easy care Dimensions: 22-inch diameter by 12-inch high High-style design and high-end materials Product is carefully packaged to ensure low damage rates