Howard Elliott Frameless Hanging Wall Mirror, Fancy, Silver - Bathroom, Vanity, Bedroom

BEAUTIFUL FOCAL POINT - Fancy hanging wall mirror with no frame is a beautiful yet simple focal point for any entryway, bathroom, bedroom or any other room in your home ACCENT MIRROR - With only a beveled edge and no frame, this beautiful accent mirror is elegant in its simplicity and blends perfectly with any home’s decor BEVELED EDGE - For added detail and interest, the mirror’s edge is beautifully beveled EASY TO HANG - With D-rings already affixed to the back of the mirror, it is ready to hang right out of the box in either a horizontal or vertical orientation! DIMENSIONS - Decorative frameless mirror measures 30-Inch x 36-Inch x 1-Inch