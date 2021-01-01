From huppe
Howard Desk with Wood Top and File Cabinet by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (7303QSC-511)
Advertisement
Maximize any workspace with the Howard Desk with Wood Top and File Cabinet from Huppe. Made of durable wood of either birch or walnut that is available in various finishes. The Howard Desk with Wood Top and cabinet is optimal for all storing needs, which includes a file cabinet that can be arranged on either side - left or right. Comes with 2 drawers that fits legal size papers and folders and equipped with two cable management openings. Cabinet contains a back closed storage compartment that can easily fit a desktop computer tower. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Smoky Walnut