Isabel Marant Etoile Houston Sweatshirt in Black,Cream Self: 100% cottonFlock Fabric: 100% polyamide. Made in Portugal. Machine wash. Front logo detail with soft contrast texture. Mid-weight French terry fabric. ETOI-WK140. 00MSW0255-00M018E. About the designer: The standard-bearer for insouciant Parisian chicness, Isabel Marant launched her easygoing Étoile diffusion line in 1999. The collection dispenses with formality: Étoile is known for its comfortable, relaxed styles. With deconstructed shapes and soft prints, the label showcases a fluid, feminine feel.