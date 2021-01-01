Household Folding Desk
Description
Features:Desk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): Black/White): blackTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): Oak/White): YellowTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color (Color (Top/Frame): Black/White): BlackBase Color (Color (Top/Frame): Oak/White): YellowBase Material: Stainless SteelBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: YesExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included (Color (Top/Frame): Black/White): YesBookcase Configuration: Bookcase Included (Color (Top/Frame): Oak/White): NoBookcase Configuration (Color (Top/Frame): Oak/White): CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: Foldable: NoWeight Capacity: 220Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Wood Tone (Color (Top/Frame): Oak/White): Light WoodMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: YesBase Type: Wood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: Spefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: YesTAA Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): BS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesLEED Project Appropriate: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: CSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesSCS Certified: NoFire Rated: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: