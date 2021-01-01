From wrought studio
Household Can Be Lifted And Folded Computer Desk
Feature:100% brand new and high quality .Quantity: 1pcsColor:BlackWeight:6000gMaterials:MDF+Steel PipeDesktop size:60cm×40cmDesktop lifting range:55cm-73cmThe desktop can be rotated 180 degrees and can be folded when not in use, saving spaceThis product requires manual assembly, the required parts are included in the product, there are installation instructions, easy to operateInstallation steps:1:Install roller on T-shaped steel pipe2:Install the pull plate, fix it with 5*60 big pointed screw, with nut facing in the same direction3: QQ bracket is sleeved on both ends of the circular support rod4: Fix the desktop with the shortest screws5: Connect the desktop to the stand and fix it with plum blossom handlePackage Content:1pc*Desktop board1pc*Pull board1pc*File2pc*Square pin2pc*Round tube support rod2pc*Plum handle4pc*With brake roller4pc*QQ bracket3pc*6*25 Tip screw4pc*5*60 Tip screw8pc*6*12 Tip screw Color: Brown/White, Size: 28.74" H x 23.62" W x 15.65" D