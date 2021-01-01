From mau lifestyle
MAU LIFESTYLE Houdini Medium Cat Wall Bed
No doubt your cunning cat has mastered plenty of tricks (where do all those pens go?) but every magician needs an assistant for the grandest of illusions. For the lofty kitty who loves to levitate, and the human who wants to save floor space, the Houdini is a wall-mounted cat bed that leaves your whiskered wizard practically floating just about anywhere you secure it. Better than traditional cat shelves, Houdini’s felt bed creates a soft wall perch that conforms to your kitty’s body while supporting up to 24 pounds with its sturdy metal frame. The felt of these floating cat shelves, available in light gray or graphite, is simple to vacuum or lint roll, and easily replaced when too many hairballs or a simple change in taste require a refresh. The sky’s the limit, with Houdini.