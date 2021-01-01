Dainty Home Hotel Waffle 70 in. x 72 in. Classic Shower Curtain Silver

Advertisement
The Hotel Collection Classic Shower Curtain. This classic waffle weave shower curtain provides the perfect feel of home, while giving you the quality feel of a hotel shower curtain. All you need is this one shower curtain to protect your bathroom tub, shower stall or any showering space. Perfect for any bathroom space in your house, apartment, dorm, camper and more. A sustainable and eco friendly solution with long lasting and high quality double stitched button holes for shower hooks. Our waffle weave fabric blend has special quick drying properties for long lasting use and beauty. Waffle weaved honeycomb textured microfiber-fabric shower curtain offers a reinforced top header with 12 finished holes for easy and quick install with decorative shower curtain hooks, rings or clips. (hooks, rings and clips sold separately)This beautiful textured hotel-style waffle weave shower curtain has the soft hand of cotton with the durable construction you need for any bathroom. No worries, this lovely shower curtain is durable and can be washed at home in cool water, no bleach. Air dry or toss in dryer on cool as needed. Recommend use with waterproof shower curtain liner (sold separately). Color: Silver.