CHARLOTTE TILBURY - Hot Lips 2 Lipstick - Jk Magic

Just like the first collection, Charlotte Tilbury has pledged a portion of the proceeds from her 'Hot Lips 2' range to support Women for Women International, an organization that helps survivors of war rebuild their lives. The long-lasting satin formula has moisture-boosting ingredients to leave your pout hydrated and plump. 'JK Magic' is a beige-nude that complements every skin tone. - Buildable and long-lasting, cashmere-soft satin finish - Square-angled tip mimics the shape of a lip brush for precision application - Blended with oils, triglycerides and waxes for glide-on texture - Enriched with antioxidant Lipstick Tree and soothing Orchid extracts to soften and protect - Suggested for use with the [Hollywood Honey Lip Liner id662070].