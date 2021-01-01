From mane 'n tail
Mane 'n Tail Horse Detangler, 16-oz bottle
Eliminate knots and tangles with Mane 'n Tail Horse Detangler. This easy-to-use spray helps uphold a healthy mane and tail while keeping your horse’s hair manageable for grooming and braiding. This spray conditions and fortifies hair strands to help achieve and maintain longer, healthier hair. Since this solution can be used on wet or dry hair, it helps to greatly reduce grooming time, allowing you to style her the hair at any point. Help your horse achieve a longer, healthier mane with this simple detangling spray.