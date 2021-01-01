From wahl

Wahl Horse Combo Show Brush, Black

Description

Wahl cleverly consolidates your grooming kit with their inventive Horse Combo Show Brush. This two-in-one brush is covered in stiff bristles on one end and soft bristles on the other end. Half dandy brush and half finishing brush, this useful tool is perfect for traveling and last-minute touch-ups. You can remove tough dirt from the coat, and then flip the brush to add a beautiful shine. The ergonomic design makes it easy and comfortable to grip as you work.

