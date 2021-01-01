Horizontal Scoop LED Step Light by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (4031-30WT)

The Horizontal Scoop LED Step Light by WAC Lighting is a vertical rectangle step light designed for safety and style on stairways, patios, decks, and other commercial and residential spaces. The fixture boasts an architectural design with LED lamping for long-lasting outdoor lighting solutions. Illuminates with warm, inviting light that last around 60,000 hours, and ensures longevity in any outdoor condition. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White. Finish: White