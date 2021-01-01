From wac lighting
Horizontal Louvered LED Step and Wall Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (WL-LED120F-AM-BK)
The LED Horizontal Louvered Step and Wall Light by WAC Lighting is ideal for outdoor placements including, but not limited to, patios, balconies and building perimeters due to its sturdy aluminum construction and abrasion-resistant powder coating. Indirect LED-lamping provides a rated 50,000 hours of life and is dimmable between 100 to 10 percent. The trim features direct wiring with no remote driver needed. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Black. Finish: Black