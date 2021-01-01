Horizon Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Robert Abbey - Color: Grey - Finish: Glossy - (GY64)

The Horizon Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Robert Abbey offers a bold modern accent for indoor living spaces. Anchored from above by a smooth circular canopy, it sends down a central socket to illuminate the area around it. This simple structure is given welcome complexity by the rounded diffuser that drops down around the lamping. Its horizontally-banded curves call to mind traditional beehive glass as it softens direct downlight into a pleasant ambiance below. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: Grey. Finish: Modern Brass