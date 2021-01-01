From gothic hoppy halloween wrinkled hippie

Hoppy Halloween Pumpkin Gothic Aesthetic Halloween Tote Bag

Description

Funny Halloween Beer Dinking Pumpkin Goth graphic design for men & women who love Halloween party aesthetics. Edgy grunge, goth, dark vibe & witchy lovers. Great Halloween accessories to add to any party. Occult Gothic Aesthetic Pumpkin Horror Grunge Dark Art for Halloween parties.Great birthday & Christmas idea for goth girls, gothic women, moms, hippies. Occult gifts for men, women, goth or emo teen girls and boys. Eboys and egirls goth. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

