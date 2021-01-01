From axolight
Axolight Hoops 4 LED Pendant Light - Color: White
Advertisement
Golden ringlets flurry from the Axo Light Hoops 4 LED Pendant, surrounding a fixed point of up and down light with movement and decorative luxury. In addition to the cylindrical body holding the LED light source, the wavy structure is completely finished (including the canopy) with 24 karat gold, vividly capturing the two beams of light with a reflective and metallic luster. Complete with four tiers of hoops, the up and down light is unobstructed by the airy structure, combining functionality with rich ornamentation. Shape: Abstract. Finish: White