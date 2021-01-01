Ho’oponopono Gifts & Shirts Ho’oponopono Mantra Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Ho’oponopono is a method of reconciliation and forgiveness in the South Pacific, including Hawaii, Samoa, Tahiti Polynesia, & New Zealand. Great yoga or meditation gift for spiritual people, healers, therapists, and all who live by the law of attraction. I’m sorry, please forgive me, thank you, I love you - the Ho’oponopono mantra or Ho’oponopono prayer to help conflict resolution. Beautiful Hooponopono design with the Hawaiian healing prayer of self-reflection, forgiveness, gratitude, and love. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only