Hudson Valley Lighting Hooke Wall Sconce - Color: Bronze - Size: 1 light

Too stylish to be this functional. The Hooke Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley has a design you'll just want to admire, even though the fixture's adaptability is what sets it apart. A Belgian Linen shade angles down from the top of a curved arm, the materials and form giving the piece an exceptionally graceful aesthetic. As the Steel frame swivels, the shade provides superb directional lighting while still offering a strong ambient glow. Classy and convenient, this sconce does what most others in its field cannot. Color: Bronze. Finish: Old Bronze