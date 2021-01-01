From fleur du mal
fleur du mal Hoodie Dress in Black. - size S (also in M)
Advertisement
fleur du mal Hoodie Dress in Black. - size S (also in M) fleur du mal Hoodie Dress in Black. - size S (also in M) Self: 100% cottonContrast Fabric: 80% cotton 20% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Adjustable drawstring hood. Cinched waistEmbroidered logo detail at breast. FLER-WD8. DR0383. Fleur du Mal inspires dressing up and undressing. Founded in 2012 under the direction of Jennifer Zuccarini, Fleur du Mal is a luxury ready-to-wear, lingerie and swim brand based in New York. The Fleur du Mal woman is chic, playful and a little mischievous - a duality that draws from the infamous collection of poems by Charles Baudelaire, ?Les Fleurs du Mal.?