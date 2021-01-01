Hood Outdoor Tall Dark Sky Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Metallics - Finish: Gold - (306567-1011)

The Hood Outdoor Tall Dark Sky Wall Light from Hubbardton Forge features a smooth, aluminum shade. Enveloping the entire monochromatic fixture is a finish available in a selection of the brand's classic outdoor finishes and is mounted to a tall, rectangular backplate. This linearity and height give the sconce a sleek, clean look. Ideal for outdoor locations in need of ambient light and a modern decorative element, the sconce will add a structural sophistication to its surroundings. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Bell. Color: Metallics. Finish: Coastal Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting