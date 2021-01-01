From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Honore 5-Piece Light Brown Dining Set
The Honore 5-piece dining set packs a great deal of style without taking up a ton of space. The mid-century modern-inspired design also has elements of rustic and industrial style, evident in the contrast of colors in the set. The dining table features a table top in light brown wood finishing, which matches the finish of the chair backs and seats. The frames of the chairs and table are constructed of sturdy metal, finished in a handsome matte black. The chairbacks of the Honore are slightly curved to contour with the seater, encouraging hours of comfortable seating. The legs of the chairs taper stylishly towards the floor. One of the best features of the Honore dining set is that all four chairs and the dining table ship together in one box for convenience. Add this charming set to your dining room, breakfast nook, or other shared spaces. Made in China, the Honore requires assembly.