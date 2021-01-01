From honolulu hawaii united states of america hibiscus

Honolulu Hawaii beach vintage retro surf holiday souvenir Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Waikiki, Palm tree, dolphin, hibiscus, anchor, beach sunset. Hawaii Oahu memento: Vintage skater classic west coast outfit for travel, vacations and holidays: great underground tourist and travel wear. It's a perfect gift for friends and for your family. Awesome rainbow + star retro classic sunset, fun and urban beach and BBQ outfit and skater & surfer product: great Oahu and surfer product: wear it with your softdrink in the sunset. After surfin, swiming or chilling at the beach or at the ocean. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com