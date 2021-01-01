From hb
Honeycomb Medium Ceramic Canister, Navy
From pasta, flour, and spices to tea and coffee keep all your favorite pantry staples fresh and flavorful with this wave patterned ceramic canister with bamboo lid. The wave design adds a touch of texture while its smooth finish makes it easy to wipe clean. The silicone ring keeps air out, creating an air-tight environment to keep contents dry and free insects. A must-have for any kitchen, it matches any type of interior décor. Hand wash.