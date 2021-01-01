From wac lighting
Honeycomb Louver by WAC Lighting (LENS-30-HCL)
The Honeycomb Louver by WAC Lighting is a lighting accessory that can customize the illumination in any space. It is made from aluminum and is designed for use with most track heads and monopoints. Showcasing honeycomb pattern, this component reduces glare at a 30-degree angle and functions as a shield lamp. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact.