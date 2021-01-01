From kirkland's
Honey Wooden Coffee Table with Glass Top
You'll adore the chic and classic look of our Honey Wooden Coffee Table with Glass Top! The spacious open shelving provide generous storage for your space. Coffee table measures 20L x 14W x 24H in. Crafted of wood composite and glass Dark honey wood finish Rectangle design Accented with a glass tabletop Features one (1) shelf Weight: 67 lbs. Weight capacity: 100 lbs. Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.