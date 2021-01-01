Oakland Living Honey Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair (2-Pack)

The Oakland Resin Wicker Collection combines style and modern design that gives you a rich addition to any indoor or outdoor settings. With diamond and traditional lattice weave pattern, each piece is hand woven with solid resin strings and finished for the highest quality possible. This pair of Resin Wicker Rockers will bring beauty, stylish and functionality to your home, patio, deck or other entertainment area. It is made of all-weather resin wicker with a powder coated finish on the durable steel frame and will be last for years of beauty.