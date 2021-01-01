Brooklyn Loom Honey Waffle Blue 3-Piece King Comforter Set

This unique bedding set uses a face cloth featuring a waffle weave pattern in 100% cotton. The woven pattern provides a texture to your bed bringing your room a unique look. The reverse material is a 100% cotton cloth so only natural fibers are touching your skin. Includes: one king comforter 104x90 inches and two king shams 20x36 inches. Face is 100% cotton waffle woven textured cloth reversing to 100% cotton with 100% polyester fill. This item is machine washable, but care should be taken to wash in appropriate size equipment to avoid damage. Color: Blue.